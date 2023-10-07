Zimbabweans Crossing Into SA Without Passports To Buy Groceries Are Not Criminals, Says Border Management Authority Official

We have committed to start engaging along the separation of the various groups of people that we are dealing with so that we can be able to isolate those individuals who are supposed to be a target of law enforcers, those who are supposed to be the criminals.

If you were to look at the situation between us and Zimbabwe, it basically presents a number of groupings for different purposes.

A typical example is… we have a lot of Zimbabweans who have documents, who basically come into South Africa in Musina town in particular to procure normal foodstuffs, things that they need to go and sell back in Zimbabwe primarily because they are not able to access them on the Zimbabwean side either because they are too expensive or they are unavailable. Those ones we facilitate on a daily basis.

But there is a second group which is fairly the same kind of people who want to come and buy things and go sell them but they don’t have passports.

The reason they don’t have passports is the expensive nature of the reality of getting a passport on the Zimbabwean side and don’t they access them.

They are not necessarily criminals, they just don’t have passports. So they will then cross the border into South Africa and buy things.

So those are the ones that we are going to be able to have a mechanism as to how do we address those groups of individuals with the Zimbabweans.

Then we separate those who must be the real target of our work and those who are pushing illegal things.