Source: I will not be silenced: Sikhala – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

MDC Alliance vice-chairman Job Sikhala, who is facing charges of communicating falsehoods, yesterday vowed to continue fighting for justice, adding that incarceration would not silence him.

In a letter he wrote while in prison that was handed to journalists yesterday, Sikhala insisted that he did not commit any offence, but he was being persecuted for calling for a just society.

He said he was not fazed by being persecuted by the “dictatorship” because his activism for a free society was a “calling”.

The Zengeza West legislator yesterday appeared before High Court judge Justice David Foroma for his bail application hearing.

“Even if I die in the concentration camp called Chikurubi Maximum Prison, Zimbabweans remember me,” he said.

“Remember that it is because of our freedom, happiness and liberty that has been robbed from one generation to another, that I met this fate. I promise I will never be silenced until we all enjoy our nationhood.”

Arguments on his bail application were not heard yesterday because the State was not ready. The matter was postponed to January 25, 2021.