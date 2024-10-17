Source: ICT ministry in financial distress –Newsday Zimbabwe

ICT ministry secretary Beaular Chirume

THE Information Communication Technology (ICT) ministry is facing a severe financial crisis, with a drastic shortfall in budget allocations.

ICT ministry secretary Beaular Chirume said this while appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on ICT speaking on the 2025 budget bid.

“The ministry faces significant funding constraints that hinder its ability to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s digital transformation,” she said.

“The drastic shortfall in budget allocations ZiG314 319 000 compared to a bid of ZiG$12 448 581 808 underscores a systemic undervaluation of the ICT sector, crucial for the country’s socio-economic development.”

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is set to present his 2025 budget next month.

Ncube faces a daunting task as he presents the budget amid mounting economic pressures resulting from the free falling Zimbabwe Gold currency.

The devaluation of the ZiG has wiped off budgets of most ministries.

Chirume said the budgetary constraints had crippled the operations of the ministry as seen in its failure to fulfil planned projects.

“While the ministry has made strides in enhancing ICT connectivity and infrastructure, the inability to achieve key targets, such as full connectivity in health institutions, highlights the pressing need for increased financial support and strategic planning,” she said.

“The chronic underfunding not only limits the ministry’s operational capabilities, but also threatens Zimbabwe’s aspirations outlined in Vision 2030 and its digital economy initiative.”

Chirume said efforts to mobilise domestic resources, including potential modifications to the Universal Services Fund and partnerships with development entities, are underway to improve funding prospects.

“For Zimbabwe to realise its digital transformation goals and promote economic growth job creation, and improved quality of life, a collective effort from all stakeholders, particularly the government, is crucial to ensure the ICT sector receives adequate resources,” she said.

“Without such intervention, the ambition of creating a connected knowledge-based society may remain out of reach.”