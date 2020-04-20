If this is true, Ziyambi Ziyambi needs to be fired

Dear Editor,

I got extremely angry when I came across a story on social media alleging Justice Minister Ziyambi received Coronavirus sanitisation chemicals from Zimplants, and went on to use Constituency Development Funds to brand the containers with his portrait and that of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Isn’t this the corruption that Emmerson Mnangagwa wants the world to believe his is fighting? I hope it is a false story, but I want to believe that photographic experts can be able to detect whether the photograph is genuine of fake. If fake, and the person who created it can be traced, they should be dealt with accordingly. But if Ziyambi Ziyambi indeed did this, it is time Zimbabweans took the law into their own hands and boot these corrupt politicians.

The Constituency Development Fund is tax payers’ money which should be used constructively, not to prop up anyone’s image. Even if someone uses their personal money to buy chemicals to treat sick people or prevent illness, I think it is unAfrican to want to gain personal mileage out of a disaster of this nature. Let those who are doing it, if any, be ashamed of themselves and resign, or if they do not resign, the appropriate authorities should fire them. This is corruption at its worst.