Source: Illegal billboard suspects further remanded – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE case of two Harare men who allegedly erected a billboard in Borrowdale tarnishing the image of a local development company has been deferred to February 9 pending a High Court determination on their application for review.

Grant Russell and Mark Strathen who are represented by Tendai Biti on criminal nuisance charges asked for postponement saying the matter is yet to be determined.

They approached the High Court after their applications for exception were dismissed by Harare magistrate Shane Kubonera.

Kubonera argued that their application was marred by triable issues.

The State has accused the duo of frustrating the commencement of trial with several applications.

It was alleged that on December 10 2020, at around 2pm at a place opposite Celebration Centre, Borrowdale, Russell and Strathen erected a billboard tarnishing the image of a development company.

The company filed a police report leading to their arrest.