Source: New twist to Freddy’s case – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

CHIEF Chikwaka has admitted that he gave a false narrative in an interview with an online publication in a case where Prophet Tapiwa Freddy is accused of raping a radio presenter.

Chikwaka whose real name is Murambiwa Witness Bhungu made the statements during cross-examination by Freddy’s lawyers Everson Chatambudza, Jivas Mudimu and Malvern Mapako.

Freddy who is the founder of Goodness and Mercy Ministries denies rape charges.

Chikwaka admitted that he misrepresented facts about Freddy’s affair with the radio presenter in an interview with a local online media outlet.

He told the online publication that Freddy was not engaged in an intimate relationship with the complainant. But during cross examination, he said the two had a love affair.

“Prophet Freddy and the complainant were intimate even before the alleged rape incident,” Chikwaka said.

The complainant told the court that her life was in danger after the alleged incident. But Chikwaka said the complainant told him she was not in any danger.

In the said interview, the Chief claimed that the complainant informed him of the alleged rape on the night of the incident. In court, Chikwaka said he was informed a day later.

He admitted that the courts could not rely on his online interview claiming that he was overwhelmed with emotions at the time.

Chikwaka said he summoned Freddy to his homestead not as a Chief but the complainant’s uncle.

“This man (Freddy) helped the complainant with carrying the body of her husband to Masvingo and l cannot say Freddy must not have a polygamous marriage,” Chikwaka said.

“If he wants, it’s his wish but what I know, the two were in a relationship. From the day they came to my residence I knew the two were in love. But I asked Freddy if the family of the complainant’s husband knew that you were in love with the complainant lest they think you planned to kill her husband so that you can proceed with the relationship.”

Chikwaka denied ever attempting to extort Freddy.

Trial continues on January 24.