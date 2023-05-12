Source: Illegal Borrowdale Billboard suspects in court –Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO Harare men accused of erecting an illegal billboard in Borrowdale with information blackmailing a local development company had their matter remanded to June 12 pending the outcome of their Supreme Court appeal.

Grant Russell and Mark Strathen who are facing criminal nuisance charges appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

The duo is challenging a High Court order to proceed to trial in their matter after they unsuccessfully sought the court to quash their charges.

Allegations are that on December 10, 2020 at around 2pm on the opposite side of Celebration Church in Borrowdale, Harare the accused persons erected a billboard with damaging information on West Property in a bid to tarnish its image.

It was alleged that Russell and Strathen caused false alarm to the public through the information which was written on the billboard.

The State alleges that the billboard had contents which were likely to interfere with the ordinary comfort or convenience of the complainant, Wes Property’s clients.

The complainant made a police report, leading to their arrest.