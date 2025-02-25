Incessant rains caused Kadoma railway accident: NRZ

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Conrad Mupesa, Mashonaland West Bureau

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe has blamed incessant rains that pounded Kadoma on Saturday evening for the goods train derailment the next morning at a mud-covered rail crossing close to the city centre.

The derailed wagons, all carrying coal, have however been moved from the site.

NRZ spokesperson Mr Andrew Kunambura said the recovery team were also working on re-aligning the tracks.

“Kadoma experienced heavy rains, 115mm in less than 12 hours, on Saturday night. This resulted in mud accumulating at the level crossing, thus covering the tracks which then caused the train to derail. Fortunately, no one was injured due to this derailment,” he said.

“The team is now simultaneously busy with aligning the tracks and re-railing of the locomotive.”

The last major derailment was last year and involved an NRZ train travelling between Mutare and Machipanda, tragically claiming the lives of three crew members after a brake failure.