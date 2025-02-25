Source: Include youth in decision-making: Zesn –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zesn called on stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to empowering young people and ensuring their voices are heard in all spheres of governance.

THE Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) has called on authorities to cultivate a healthy political environment through the inclusion of youths in key decision-making areas.

Youths have borne the brunt of exclusion in positions of power despite constituting the bulk of the population.

According to a position paper prepared by the Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (Walpe) published last year, youth make up about two-thirds of the Zimbabwean population.

In a statement during National Youth Day celebrations, Zesn said prioritisation of the involvement of youth in decision-making processes, would provide a platform for them to enhance their potential as drivers of change and progress in our communities and the nation at large.

“The youth represent not only the future but also the present; they are leaders and innovators, who can shape a better tomorrow. Their perspectives bring unique insights into the challenges faced today, enabling everyone to navigate complex global issues such as climate change, social justice and economic instability,” the electoral watchdog said.

“The network appreciates the introduction of the youth quota as one of the critical elements to empowering youth, which aims to ensure that a minimum percentage of leadership roles and government positions are reserved for the youth.

“This initiative is essential not only for fostering diversity and fresh ideas within institutions but also for dismantling the barriers that traditionally prevent young voices from participating in critical legislative and administrative processes,” Zesn said.

Last year,youths demanded 50% of seats in Parliament with, Stanley Sakupwanya, a Manicaland Youth lawmaker, who is also the Parliamentary Youth caucus chairperson, saying it is important to promote youth participation in governance and other decision-making processes.

“By integrating youth into governance, a responsive and inclusive political environment that reflects the aspirations and needs of all citizens is cultivated. Furthermore, the national youth policy reinforces the commitment to youth empowerment by mandating a minimum 21% stake for youth in various governance structures,” Zesn said.

The electoral watchdog said the provision was crucial for ensuring young people play a substantial role in shaping the policies and laws that affect their lives.

“Zesn calls on the government to actively engage the youth in democratic processes and equip them with the tools, experiences and confidence to influence change and build resilient communities.

“The network reiterates that youth participation in governance transcends mere representation; it is about empowering them to lead initiatives and contribute to societal progress actively.

“When young people are given a seat at the table, they bring energy, innovative ideas and a commitment to address issues that matter to their peers.”

It said active participation not only enhanced the democratic process but also cultivated a generation of informed and engaged citizens better equipped to tackle future challenges.

“As we reflect on the significance of National Youth Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to fostering an environment where youth are empowered to lead and participate meaningfully in governance.

“It is time to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes and invest in the potential of the Zimbabwean youth where every young person feels valued,” Zesn said.