Source: Police detain AMH senior journo –Newsday Zimbabwe

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga was yesterday detained after handing himself over to the authorities.

He will appear in court today, his lawyer Chris Mhike said.

Mhlanga handed himself to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Law and Order Section at Harare Central Police Station yesterday. Police last week said they were looking for Mhlanga for allegedly distributing content deemed harmful to the State in contravention of section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act after HStv broadcast Zanu PF central committee member Blessed “Bombshell” Geza’s interview, who called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

Mhlanga’s arrest has drawn condemnation.

Amnesty International Zimbabwe yesterday condemned Mhlanga’s arrest saying it was misuse of power.

“Amnesty International strongly condemns the arrest and detention of Blessed Mhlanga (@bbmhlanga) for merely carrying out his professional duties.

“Authorities must not misuse the justice system to silence journalists and clamp down on freedom of the media. Freedom of the media is important in advancing human rights,” Amnesty International said.

“Responsible reporting on the issues that shape people’s lives is a key building block of any free society. Amnesty International calls for the immediate release of Blessed Mhlanga and the unconditional dropping of all charges against him. Journalism is not a crime, and media practitioners should be able to carry out their work without fear of reprisals.”

AMH chairperson Trevor Ncube condemned the arrest saying it is unjust to punish Mhlanga for doing his work.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the arrest and detention of @bbmhlanga today. Dhara is spending the night in police custody accused of “Transmission of data message inciting violence or damage to property,” he wrote on X.

“This follows @HStvNews broadcast of an interview with Blessed Geza.

“This is punishing Dhara for doing his work as a journalist. Dhara is a principled and courageous journalist who will not be broken by this brazen harassment and intimidation. #JournalismIsNotACrime.”

Former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere also said: “The arrest and detention of Dhara indicates the extent to which the rights of citizens have become increasingly restricted.”