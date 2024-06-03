Income generating projects for women

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Income generating projects for women 
Cde Chinomona addressing the women

Conrad Mupesa
Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Zanu PF Women’s League will continue to support women with funding for income-generating projects, an official has said.

Launching a sewing project in Chinhoyi this afternoon, the Women’s League Secretary, Cde Marble Chinomona said promoting women’s empowerment will increase their representation in local authorities and Parliament.

Women taking part in the show

 

She was speaking during the provincial annual Women’s League show as she handed over 44 sewing machines to women.

Cde Chinomona, who is also the Senate President, bemoaned the number of female Parliamentarians in the province, and called upon women to take advantage of empowerment projects to support their political endeavours.

Out of the 22 constituencies in the province, only three women were voted into Parliament.

Cde Chinomona also challenged legislators from the 22 Constituencies to support women establish income projects.

