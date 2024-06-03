Cde Chipanga gets new party position 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Cde Chipanga

Joseph Madzimure

FORMER deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga, has been co-opted to the position of Secretary for Local Government for Makoni District Coordinating Committee in Manicaland province.

In 2021, Cde Chipanga was re-admitted into the party as a card carrying member after being expelled with other members aligned to the G40 cabal in 2017.

After the re-admission, Cde Chipanga was advised by the national leadership to contest for any position of interest.

Zanu PF Manicaland chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza confirmed the development saying Cde Chipanga was co-opted by the DCC in Makoni District.“I can confirm that the Makoni DCC leadership has co-opted Cde Chipanga to the position of Secretary for Local Government.

“The Second Republic, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, is leaving no one and no place behind,” said Cde Mukodza. He said Cde Chipanga is expected to work with the district structures to mobilise people to join the party.

“We are confident that as a natural leader, he will add value to the party structures in Makoni District and the entire province,” he said. Cde Chipanga was ecstatic and said he is ready to work for the party at any level.

“I am content. What matters is not the position, but to be part of the revolutionary party. The rest will be a bonus. I am happy to be back home. I am ready to deliver as expected,” said Cde Chipanga.

He commended President Mnangagwa and the entire party leadership for according him an opportunity to work for the party.

“I will continue to work for the party at grassroots level,” he said.