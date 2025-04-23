Source: Independence, what Independence! – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 19th April 2025
Independence, what Independence!
This was the overwhelming reaction from Vigil activists as they processed the so-called Independence celebrations in Gokwe this Friday:
- With over 6 million Zimbabweans hiding or eking out a living in foreign lands
- With the health service in Zimbabwe totally collapsed or a preserve of the rich or those linked to ZANU PF (musician Tendai Pinjisi died recently crying out for pain relief)
- With the national railway system archaic and roads in a very dangerous state (despite tollgate money machines operating 24/7)
- With the education system now in the hands of profit seekers nationwide due to an acute shortage of schools
- With the closing of the democratic space that had been left following the annihilation of the opposition by the state (Mnangagwa recently signed into law the Private Voluntary Organisations Act that empowers the ZANU PF government minister to register, monitor and approve boards of all civil society organisations without recourse to the law)
- What Independence, with the Chinese ravaging Zimbabwe’s resources with the help of corrupt ZANU PF and government officials, to the detriment of the poor masses
- What independence, when ZANU PF is now in the hands of the military, who run a dictatorship and will not countenance any opposition or challenge to its excesses in the application of power
The list goes on.
Zimbabwe Independence is for the few in ZANU PF who continually loot national resources and put them under their private control. They also steal elections to remain in power so they can protect their loot and loot further for their unborn children.
Zimbabwe is no longer for the faint hearted; if the poor get sick they die, if they complain they get killed, if they don’t obey orders they get disappeared and tortured, if they decide to vend on the streets they get their goods stolen by police. It’s a war zone!
Independence, what Independence!!!!
