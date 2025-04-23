VP Chiwenga calls for a collaborative path to economic transformation

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mukudzei Chingwere in BULAWAYO

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has emphasised the critical role of the private sector in driving Zimbabwe’s industrial transformation.

Speaking at the 2025 International Business Conference held on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Vice President Chiwenga said there was a need for sustained and inclusive growth to achieve the vision of an upper-middle-income economy as outlined by President Mnangagwa.

“Our collective quest to transform the Zimbabwean economy hinges on the establishment of a robust industrial base, one that serves as a cornerstone for sustained and inclusive growth,” he said.

“Global economic history reminds us that no nation has ever attained high-income status without first laying the foundations of a strong, diverse and competitive industrial sector.”

The International Business Conference provides a platform for dialogue between policymakers and private sector players, aimed at developing frameworks to spur economic growth.

This year’s edition ran under the theme, “Revitalising Industrialisation for Zimbabwe’s Economic Resurgence,” and focused on strategies to accelerate industrial recovery in line with national development goals.

The conference brought together Government ministers, industry leaders, and officials from various sectors to discuss collaborative approaches to economic transformation.