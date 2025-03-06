Source: Independent candidate eyes Glen View seat -Newsday Zimbabwe

A LOSING candidate for the Glen View South constituency parliamentary seat is set to have another go in the upcoming by-election.

The politician, Phillip Chamunorwa Ndengu, who contested as an Independent candidate in a 2019 by-election, said he had launched his campaigns. The seat fell vacant following the death of opposition lawmaker Grandmore Hakata early this year.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa set April 12 as the date for the Glen View South parliamentary by-election.

In an interview with NewsDay, Ndengu said he felt he was the right candidate for the vacant seat after promising to implement home-grown strategies to address the challenges facing the constituency.

“We don’t need to rely on the national budget to fix our problems. We can find local solutions to our local problems,” he said.

“We have more politicians than leaders in this country. We need people who are willing to put the interests of the people above their own.”

Harare continues to grapple with a range of challenges, including poor sanitation and drainage systems, among others.

“The city’s residents have long complained about lack of effective governance and the failure of city officials to address their concerns. I believe I have some of the solutions to challenges facing our constituency.”

Meanwhile Zanu PF aspiring candidates have reportedly launched secret campaigns ahead of the party’s primaries.

Ruling party candidates who have emerged as the front-runners and are likely to contest are provincial secretary for security Voyage Dambuza, Glen View shadow lawmaker for the party Ophard Muchuwe and Tsitsi Taomera.