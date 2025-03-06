Source: RTG executives cleared of wrongdoing -Newsday Zimbabwe

NATIONAL Social Security Authority (Nssa) board chairperson Emmanuel Fundira has been asked to engage the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) over a controversial investigation where Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) executives are being targeted as part of a scheme to weaken the tourism giant’s stock.

Vultures are allegedly circling around RTG after Nssa, which holds a 91,6% stake in the leading tourism group, announced plans to dispose of 56% of its shares.

Zacc has been investigating RTG executives for alleged financial misconduct that includes a skewed salary structure, gratuities and allowances, but the tourism player’s board has dismissed the claims as unfounded amid indications that this could a well-orchestrated plan to degrade the company’s stock so that the plotters buy it cheaply.

At the peak of the crisis a week ago, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Edgar Moyo convened a meeting between Nssa and RTG board members, where it was agreed that Fundira should urgently engage Zacc to end the persecution of the executives.

RTG board chairperson Douglas Hoto confirmed the meeting in an interview with NewsDay and described it as fruitful.

“During this meeting, it was agreed that the Nssa chairperson will set up a meeting with the Zacc chairperson [Michael Reza] so that we clear the matters and stop the public spectacle going on with the Press,” Hoto said.

“We are waiting for feedback from the Nssa chair on that meeting, but we are confident [that] we and Zacc will come to an understanding and give them the information and assurances they want, but in a manner that recognises the sensitivity of some of the information.

“We remain committed to transparency, good corporate governance and due process.”

The allegations of financial mismanagement against the RTG executives resurfaced in March last year.

A report was made to Zacc, which instituted an independent probe.

The RTG board members met Zacc investigators on March 12 last year, reports said.

“We met with Zacc, who gave us the information upon which their allegations were based and the board looked thoroughly into the matters and established that all transactions were above board and duly authorised,” Hoto said.

Hoto said RTG formally communicated its findings to Zacc in April 2024.

“Our view is that obtaining search and seizure in the courts and demanding documents from management is not the correct way to deal with the matter as the board is willing and open to engage with Zacc any day,” he added.

We could not obtain a comment from Zacc.

Moyo told the media last week that the ministry was closely following the case.

He was, however, not reachable when attempts were made to get a comment from him about the latest development.