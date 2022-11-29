Source: Infant body dumped in dam – The Southern Eye

THE body of an infant, believed to be from Esihlengeni area in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province, was recovered from Hlozamandla Dam last week.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo confirmed the incident yesterday.

“On November 22, the body of a human infant was discovered floating on the (shores) of the dam. The matter was reported to police at Esigodini, and the body is at Esigodini District Hospital mortuary. We are appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of the suspect who dumped the body,’’ Moyo said.