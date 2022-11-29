Source: Poor attendance at post budget seminar as Parly events clash -Newsday Zimbabwe

There was poor attendance of Members of Parliament (MPS) at the post budget seminar that was held yesterday at a local hotel due to a clash of events.

Parliament yesterday organised two major functions, the post budget seminar and the launch of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Both events were attended by legislators.

Zanu pf deputy chief whip Colleta Mtambisi said: “We had a problem that we had a 16-days march. There were two seminars so after the march most female MPs went to the gender-based violence (gbv) workshop involving the Senate President.”

“So, we had a clash of events which both demanded the attendance of members of Parliament.”

The majority of MPs who were in attendance where those from the ruling ZANU PF

One MP shouted: “We were not given fuel.”

Speaker of National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said: “I think in future we need to plan ahead and so that we are not put into such an envious position.

“Ensure that this does not happen again and secondly, next time when we organise our events we should avoid the clash of important events. I should have joined the Senate President. In future we need to organise ourselves much better.”