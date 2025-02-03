Source: Ingutsheni water crisis continues –Newsday Zimbabwe

Ingutsheni Hospital chief medical officer Nemache Mawere said the institution has had council water supplies, but it is still not enough for its operations.

AUTHORITIES at Ingutsheni Mental Hospital in Bulawayo have said there are continued operational challenges despite the Bulawayo City Council water recently addressing water problems at the institution.

The hospital has been battling water challenges for years and efforts to repair broken down boreholes and drilling new ones have not been successful.

To address its challenges, the hospital is supposed to purchase a water treatment plant valued US$17 000.

However, lack of funds has stalled the process.

“From last week, our water has been running and we are now catering at the institution, but it is not enough,” he said.

“It is better now compared to what it was, but it still isn’t enough. We are still having a crisis. We need a water treatment plant.”

Late last year, a well-wisher donated two (10 000 litre tanks) which are filled by the council water for laundry, the kitchen, while the wards depend on borehole water, which the staff gets from the taps transporting into the wards.

The hospital accommodates approximately 650 to 700 patients, stretching its budget and resources, posing a threat towards providing adequate care and treatment to all patients.

Meanwhile, some families have been accused of dumping their loved ones who are suffering from mental health issues at the facility, resulting in overcrowding.