Source: Insiza man in trouble for assaulting juvenile – The Southern Eye

A 22-YEAR-OLD Insiza man who pelted a 13-year-old boy with a sling shot was on Wednesday sentenced to a nine-month jail term by Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa.

Austin Mpofu, in his defence, told the court that he committed the offence by mistake.

He was, however, given the option to commit 350 hours of community service at a local school.

The court heard that on September 13, at around 7pm, the boy met Mpofu at Hlanganani business centre and the latter asked him where he stayed. When the teenage indicated that he stays at Khoza’s homestead, Mpofu disputed that and hit his eye with a sling shot.

A police report was filed, leading to Mpofu’s arrest while the juvenile was referred to St Luke’s Hospital for medical attention.