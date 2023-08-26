Source: Insiza South residents ‘punish’ Zanu PF councillor in Ward 7 – #Asakhe – CITE

By Promise Dube

Insiza South residents in Wards 7 ‘punished’ Zanu PF councillor Thabani ‘Malele’ Ncube, who was seeking re-election by voting for opposition councillor Matilda Dube of the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) in the just-ended election.

Just before the elections, villagers accused Malele of failing to monitor development projects in Vokola and nearby districts, claiming there were no clinics, boreholes, or a police station, despite the councillor’s insistence that development was taking place.

The villagers stated on their community WhatsApp platform that they need local authority representatives who will deliver and not lie to them.

On August 23, 2023, the villagers did not vote for the Zanu PF councillor but for CCC’s Dube.

Dube was declared the winner and in an interview with CITE, said she was pleased that the community had placed confidence in her.

“I am very happy that I won and the margin I won with is big, which also gives me confidence to work very hard for the community who elected me,” she said as she promised to deliver to her community.

The incoming councillor was once interviewed by CITE on her election manifesto and expressed gratitude for that platform, saying it propelled her to ‘greater heights.’

“I want to say thank you to CITE for giving me a platform to speak as a woman politician. That platform helped me reach more people and my campaign went well as I was now visible having trended on social media,” she said.