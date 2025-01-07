Interpol probes how ex-envoy lost US$1,3m in scam

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

The couple was defrauded by Richard Kaye, a British national, who operated companies such as Thomas Barclay Group (TBG) and Lloyd Morgan Company (LMC) in Belgium and France during the year 2000.

Crime Reporter

INVESTIGATIONS into the alleged defrauding of the late former Ambassador to Belgium, Hurudza Gift Punungwe, and his wife, Mrs Runako Beauty Punungwe, of nearly US$1,3 million through an investment scam are ongoing, with Interpol now involved.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Zimbabwe Republic Police have collaborated with Interpol to track Kaye, whose current whereabouts are unknown, though he is believed to be hiding in the United Kingdom.

Last week, Mrs Punungwe visited the Interpol offices in Harare to inquire about the progress of the case.

The investigation is now being actively pursued by Interpol along with other relevant stakeholders and law enforcement agencies.

It is alleged that Kaye, posing as a broker, convinced the late Ambassador Punungwe to invest US$214 233 into LMC.

He was reportedly acting in collusion with five accomplices, identified as, Professor David McKay O.B.E., Hendrik Vriesen, Erik Bjertnes Jr, Michiel Eyken-Slyuters, and Penny Willis Jones (also known as Penelope Slan Kaye)

On June 1, 2001, Kaye allegedly provided Ambassador Punungwe with a personal guarantee for the safe return of the investment.

Following the Ambassador’s death, Kaye issued new share certificates in Mrs Punungwe’s name.

As of October 28, 2013, investigations revealed that the investment in LMC had grown to US$739,33.76 and EUR 661,714.07.

In 2009, Mrs Punungwe requested to redeem her investments, but Kaye and his accomplices failed to return the funds.

Kaye later claimed online that Lloyd Morgan Limited and Thomas Barclay Limited had been dissolved and that he had become an employee of YAHPE Limited as a director or commodity broker. Kaye and his accomplices reportedly have residences in England, France, and the United States.

Preliminary investigations in London discovered that the share certificates issued by the companies were fake and that Kaye had misrepresented himself to the late Ambassador Punungwe.

Mrs Punungwe sought assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to have Kaye arrested and to recover her investment.

She reported the matter to the ZRP, which subsequently involved Interpol.

Additionally, she approached the NPA, which prepared a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request to the USA, as LMC was purportedly operating from New York.

Requests were also sent to England and France, where Kaye has registered residences.