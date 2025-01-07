Traders happy with brisk festive season business

Parents and guardians buy stationery for their children along Bank Street in Harare yesterday in preparation for the new school term starting next week.– Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Trust Freddy-Herald Correspondent

THE festive season saw many retailers in Harare reporting sales that surpassed expectations compared to 2023.

Consumers took advantage of stable prices to purchase and stock up on goods.

The Herald visited many shops and found owners ecstatic over the unexpected surge in sales, particularly in clothing, which began two weeks before Christmas and continued into the New Year.

While the streets have not been too busy since the start of the year, businesspeople from different sectors including barber shops, salons, and beauty parlours, reported a bustling festive season.

From major supermarkets to small-scale traders, businesses across the country experienced brisk sales as shoppers splurged on a range of products including groceries, clothing, electronics, and gifts.

“We were so busy that we couldn’t even take a break to eat,” said Ms Chido Makosa, who runs a clothing shop in central Harare.

“This is the first time I have had a chance to eat during the day since the start of the festive season. We eat once, early in the morning and then work non-stop until we close at around 8pm.”

Mr Brian Kobbie Njodzi, another trader, noted that the 2023 festive season was challenging in comparison to previous years.

“We had high expectations for the festive season. In 2023, people would enquire about prices but rarely made a purchase. However, the festive season saw us record a surge in sales.

“We thought money was not circulating, but people came in numbers,” referring to the surprising volume of customers despite claims that many people did not have money.

For shops that specialise in formal attire, the trend remained steady, with customers making last-minute purchases for weddings and lobola ceremonies typically held during the first weekend of the new year.

“We were delighted to see a large number of customers visiting our shop during festive season to purchase gifts in the form of suits,” said Ms Charlottee Marunza, a representative of the shop.

“Our mega promotion deals played a significant role in attracting customers.”

Ms Annie Marowa was happy with the business she recorded, declaring 2024 her best year yet due to the influx of customers.

“We have already restocked our shelves and, looking ahead to 2025, we have placed orders for back-to-school items, anticipating that children will soon be returning to school,” she said.

As schools prepare to open for the first term on January 14, vendors and small to medium-scale enterprises are also enjoying brisk business from the sale of uniforms and stationery. They expect their businesses to peak in the last few days before schools open.