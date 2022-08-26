Source: Intimidation claims ahead of Bulilima by-elections – #Asakhe – CITE

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) aspiring candidate for ward 1 in Tjankwa, Bulilima West, Ephraim Moyo, has claimed that he is being intimidated by Zanu PF members ahead of the 3 September by-election.

Moyo will go against Zanu-PF’s candidate Kossam Ndlovu.

In an interview with CITE, Moyo said he is no longer sleeping at his home as he fears for his life.

“People love us and have shown us great support and that is now a threat to our opponent, it’s like peppering an open wound, what happened yesterday, the Member of Parliament in the company of some war-veterans came to my homestead, fortunately, I was not around and they told my children that, “ma ngifuna impilo yami angeke lokhu engikwenzayo’ (If I want to live, I should stop campaigning). As it is, I am no longer sleeping at home fearing for my life,” said Moyo.

“Actually, his car was identified by the people, I can even name some war-verts who came and were spotted by the people, I was told of Sibanda ‘UsaPortia ‘and Ndodana from Bhulu, they are the ones who came to my homestead just to name a few.”

Moyo said he was yet to report the matter to the police.

“I have not yet reported the issue to the police, my life is at risk, the political ground is not level as it is because the state has all the resources to intimidate its opponent, so I don’t know how we can address this issue,” he said.

Contacted for a comment, MP for Bulilima East Nqobizitha Ndlovu said the days of intimidating political opponents have long passed.

He added that he was informed that his campaign team met Moyo at the local shops and they interacted well contrary to reports of intimidation.

Ndlovu said his vehicle is being used in the campaign and permanently based in the ward.