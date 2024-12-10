IOM Director General meets President

Mukudzei Chingwere

erald Reporter

The Director General of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Ms Amy Pope paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa this morning and discussed several issues regarding cooperation in migration.

The IOM is part of the United Nations and is the leading intergovernmental organisation in the field of migration. It is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and societies across the world.

Ms Pope is the first ever Director General of the IOM to visit Zimbabwe since its inception in 1951, and in her meeting with the President, they discussed issues affecting migration, among other things.

She said climate change and conflicts are among the major drivers of migration.

“We have seen communities displaced at record numbers because of drought, storms, desertification and flooding. Therefore building interventions to help support communities who are affected by climate change is critical.

“We spoke about how the Government here is responding to the many crises and conflicts around the world, including the plight of the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The number of people displaced by conflict is quite high,” said the IOM Director General.