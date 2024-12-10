Live coverage: IOM Director General in Zimbabwe to deepen relations with Harare

11.16 – International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Director General Ms Amy Pope arrived in the country on Monday on a mission to deepen relations with Harare.

Ms Pope was received by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport yesterday.

She said her visit will look at ways of collaboration.

“Number one is the possibility to work with the minister and other members of the Government to advance labour mobility as a way of improving job opportunities for people all over the region,” she said.

Stay tuned for updates on Ms Pope’s stay in the country as she meets various top Government officials

11.17 – Ms Amy Pope paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa this Tuesday morning and discussed several issues regarding cooperation in migration.

Ms Pope is the first ever Director General of the IOM to visit Zimbabwe since its inception in 1951, and in her meeting with the President, they discussed issues affecting migration, among other things.

She said climate change and conflicts are among the major drivers of migration.

“We have seen communities displaced at record numbers because of drought, storms, desertification and flooding. Therefore building interventions to help support communities who are affected by climate change is critical.

“We spoke about how the Government here is responding to the many crises and conflicts around the world, including the plight of the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The number of people displaced by conflict is quite high,” said the IOM Director General.

11.18 – The mandate of the International Organisation of Migration

Established in 1951, the IOM is part of the United Nations and is the leading intergovernmental organisation in the field of migration.

It is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and societies across the world.

With 175 member states, a further eight states holding observer status and offices in 171 countries, IOM is dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all. It does so by providing support to migrants across the world, developing effective responses to the shifting dynamics of migration and providing advice on migration policy and practice.

IOM’s work is focused on the following three objectives:

• Saving lives and protecting people on the move: To fulfill this objective, IOM puts the safety, dignity and protection of people first in the most challenging crisis response contexts in the world.

• Driving solutions to displacement: In response to this aim, IOM endeavors to reduce the risks and impacts of climate change, environmental degradation, conflict and instability for communities affected by or at risk of displacement.

