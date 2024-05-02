Iran offers Zim 1 000 scholarships 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Mukudzei Chingwere in TEHRAN, Iran
The beneficiaries and areas of study will be informed by the need to bridge the human resources gap identified by the Government initiated skills gap audit of 2018.
The offer comes after Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga recently led Zimbabwe’s participation at the second Iran-Africa International Economic Conference.
Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said the programme would target staff from the polytechnics and industrial colleges.
“We sat down and went through their training centre and we saw what they are providing and as we go home, we are going to mobilise so that we can send the first batch of our teachers who are in polytechnics and industrial colleges to come here and acquire skills for a period of six months then they will become trainers.
“This is a training of trainers and for each discipline, we will send a batch of 12 people to make a full class so that they can teach them in English and they will acquire the skills and after six months they go back and train others, said Prof Tagwira.
The programme was ready to roll out and the two parties had agreed on the implementation modalities and timelines.
The Iranians had expressed a desire for Zimbabwe to benefit from expertise in the area of science and technology.
The Iranians wanted to know what technology was required to move the nation forward and then to work together to make sure that knowledge was available in Zimbabwe.
Iran boasts some of the most advanced technologies in the world and has a vibrant manufacturing sector that has kept its economy afloat despite operating under the weight of illegal economic sanctions for close to 45 years.
That was why the Ministry had started a programme to give people the relevant skills needed in developing the nation.
