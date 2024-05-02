Minister Shava attends Nordic-Africa meeting 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava and Angolan Minister of External Relations Tete António in Denmark, recently

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava will today attend the 21st Nordic-African Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The two-day annual meeting will conclude tomorrow under the theme: “Multilateralism and increasing trade and investment.”

It will be attended by several African Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

It provides an opportunity for the African countries to exchange notes with countries of the North on key global issues and developments.

The meeting also serves as the developing mechanism for improving trade and investment between African and Nordic countries, the group of Denmark, which includes the autonomous Faroe Islands and Greenland, plus Finland, again including its autonomous region of Aland Island, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said: “The Nordic-African Foreign Ministers Meeting will include two closed plenary sessions, one on partnerships in the African Century and the second plenary on global governance and international financial architecture.

“In addition, the meeting will have two sessions of separate roundtables each co-chaired by the Ministers from Africa and Nordic countries to discuss the topic peace and security.”

The programme would also include two-panel sessions.

“An Africa-Nordic Youth Panel which will discuss the theme of youth and economic partnerships sees five youth representatives joined by two Foreign Ministers (one from Africa and one from the Nordics).

An Africa-Nordic research-policy roundtable, will discuss economic partnerships in an age of complexity: sustaining peace and fostering prosperity through Africa-Nordic cooperation.

Tomorrow, an African-Nordic business meeting will be held on the sidelines of the foreign ministers meeting aimed at exploring opportunities to strengthen trade and investments between African and Nordic countries.

“Three-panel discussions, comprising African and Nordic Foreign Ministers as well as African and Nordic country trade representatives and business organisations will be held during the business meeting.

“The three panels are a high-level session on increased cooperation and trade; a high-level session on green transition and digitisation and a high-level session on food value chains.”

Minister Shava would use the same opportunity to have bilateral discussions with some of his counterparts both from the Nordic and African countries.

Relations with Nordic countries were cordial until the advent of land reform in 2000, and direct development assistance to Zimbabwe was terminated in line with the European Union (EU) Common Policy.

Following the imposition of illegal EU sanctions on Zimbabwe, the Nordic countries suspended all government-to-government assistance to Zimbabwe, and only provided humanitarian assistance through NGOs and multi-donor trust funds.

However, Minister Shava is expected to keep engaging and re-engaging the formerly hostile nations in line with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of being “a friend to all and an enemy to none” as the country gallops towards achieving Vision 2030.

The Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement policy has seen Western countries warm up relations with Zimbabwe, a significant milestone in the country’s foreign policy agenda.