Irish envoy welcomes debt plan

President Mnangagwa meets outgoing Ireland Ambassador to Zimbabwe Fionnuala Gilsenan at a farewell courtesy call at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday met the outgoing Irish Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Fionnuala Gilsenan, who said Harare has great potential to grow its economy after unveiling a plan to resolve its debt obligations.

Zimbabwe has set a High-Level Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution platform led by African Development Bank president Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

Ambassador Gilsenan paid a farewell courtesy call on the President at State House following the end of her mission.

Her tenure as Ireland’s envoy to Zimbabwe saw increased co-operation between Harare and Dublin in various areas including in the health and education sectors.

In an interview after her meeting with President Mnangagwa, Ambassador Gilsenan said the major takeaway from her mission in Zimbabwe was the urgency she had noted on Zimbabwe’s part to settle its arrears and continue on its current development trajectory.

She said the success of the High-Level Structured Dialogue was an enabler of Zimbabwe’s growth.

“The main takeaway that I have when I leave Zimbabwe is the sense of great potential; we have been very much engaged over the last six months in the structured dialogue between the international partners and the Government of Zimbabwe, which is facilitated by the African Development Bank and the high-level facilitator from Mozambique,” she said.

“There is a great sense that if we can move forward with some of the key areas around debt and arrears clearance and deal with some of the outstanding land issues and governance issues, Zimbabwe has such a bright future.

“These obstacles really need to be removed. There is an urgency about that because the longer they are in place, the more loss that Zimbabwe has in terms of its development. So, that’s my key takeaway.”

Ambassador Gilsenan said there must be a quick resolution of these issues so that Zimbabwe “can really move on”.

Harare and Dublin, she said, had witnessed increased co-operation, which has been welcome as relations continue to improve between the two countries.

Her tenure also saw Ireland providing scholarships for Zimbabwean students wishing to pursue Masters degrees in her country.

“We have worked very closely and with the Government particularly in the health sector, we have had a very big focus on maternal health and child health.

“So that has been a very big engagement for us. We worked a lot with women’s organisations particularly young women’s political participation and supporting that whole process.

“We have also done some work on the whole area of women, peace and security. It’s been quite important for us and we have worked with various civil society organisations on human rights and support for human rights,” she said.

Ambassador Gilsenan commenced her mission after presenting her credentials to President Mnangagwa in April 2021.