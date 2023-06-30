Roads rehab blitz to make polling stations accessible 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa addresses the media during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday

Herald Reporter

AS the August 23 harmonised elections draw closer, the Government has launched a blitz to maintain access roads across the country to ensure all polling stations are accessible to voters.

Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said the development was aimed at ensuring that every person is allowed to exercise their right to vote.

“The nation is advised that the Government launched a blitz maintenance of access roads to polling stations throughout the country in order to allow every eligible voter to access the nearest polling station and exercise their right as enshrined in the Constitution,” she said.

To date, 4 000km out of a targeted 6 145km have been attended to through grading, gravelling and pothole patching in all the eight rural provinces.

She said another 290km out of a target of 1 086km were verge-cleared. “A total of 18 kilometres out of a targeted 216 kilometres of drainage structures on bridges, pipe drifts and culverts were attended to and the works are still on-going. Zimbabwe continues to beef up its preparedness for August 23, 2023 harmonised elections,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Besides the maintenance of roads leading to polling stations, the Government has been on a drive to rehabilitate more roads in both urban and rural areas.

This is part of the Second Republic’s thrust of leaving no one and place behind in all national programmes.

Several roads including the giant Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway have been constructed to meet world-class standards in line with the promise made by President Mnangagwa during the 2018 election campaign period. Presently, over 440km of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway have been completed and opened to traffic, bringing convenience to motorists and travellers.

Selected contractors are now getting ready to resume work on the widening of the Harare-Chirundu highway.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also received a report on the ceremony marking the end and success of the disarmament, demobilisation and re-integration of Renamo ex-combatants in Maputo, Mozambique on June 23. The report was presented by President Mnangagwa following his recent official visit to that country for the official closing ceremony of the process.

The ceremony was attended by other Heads of State and Government.

“It was a joyous moment for Mozambique and the SADC region in general, which marks a remarkable achievement of African nations solving their own problems.

“Going forward, the demobilised Renamo combatants and officials will be integrated into public institutions and into society,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.