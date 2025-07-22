Source: Irish minister visits Zimbabwe -Newsday Zimbabwe

IRISH Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora Neale Richmond arrived in Zimbabwe yesterday and is expected to meet political leaders and members of the Irish community in the country.

He was in Zambia ahead of his visit to Zimbabwe. Richmond will also participate in the Ministerial Meeting of the G20 Development Working Group in South Africa this week.

“Ireland is committed to building and strengthening our trade and development relations throughout Africa, and our continued commitment to development co-operation at a time of unprecedented crisis has been warmly received,” Richmond said in a statement ahead of the visit.

“The work of Irish Aid and our development partners, including Build it International and the Global Fund, continues to deliver meaningful impact for those furthest behind.

“He looks forward to seeing the impact of their programmes on the ground and to building on their strong relationship with Zambia and Zimbabwe at the political and community level,” an

Richmond will meet with development partners such as SERVE and the Global Fund with a particular focus on health and education, including a visit to an HIV treatment clinic and maternal and neonatal ward at Chegutu District Hospital.