Is it poverty or simply immorality that’s driving Zimbabweans to accept tainted “gifts”?

A glaring symptom of this decay is the disturbing trend where renowned personalities—musicians, athletes, religious leaders, and even gospel singers—proudly accept top-of-the-range vehicles, such as Toyota Hilux GD6s, from the controversial businessman and convicted criminal, Wicknell Chivayo.
This trend is deeply unsettling, especially given Chivayo’s long-standing entanglement in corruption scandals and his alleged role in the misappropriation of public funds.
Why are these individuals, who are fully aware of Chivayo’s controversial reputation, so willing to accept his “gifts”?
Is it poverty that drives them to such moral compromises, or is it a deeper issue of immorality?
What does this say about the values and principles of our society, particularly when even religious leaders and gospel singers, who are expected to exemplify ethical behavior, fall into this trap?
Chivayo’s name is synonymous with scandal.
Among his numerous controversies, the most notorious involves a $5 million advance he received in 2015 from the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) for a $173 million contract to construct a 100 MW solar power plant in Gwanda.
Nine years later, the project site is nothing but an overgrown wasteland, with termite-infested wooden structures, missing roof tiles, and a single solar panel intended for security lighting.
Despite this glaring failure, Chivayo continues to operate with impunity, shielded by his close ties to powerful figures.
Earlier this year, investigative journalists at NewsHawks uncovered yet another scandal involving Chivayo.
This time, it was a $100 million tender deal linked to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), and other high-profile entities.
The deal, rife with inflated prices and questionable procurement practices, highlighted the systemic corruption that has impoverished the nation.
Zimbabwe loses an estimated $2 billion annually to corruption, a staggering figure for a country where over 70% of the population lives below the poverty line.
It is within this context that the acceptance of lavish “gifts” from Chivayo becomes particularly egregious.
These gifts are not merely acts of generosity; they are tainted by the suspicion of being proceeds of crime.
The individuals who accept them are complicit in normalizing a culture of corruption that has devastating consequences for the country.
Zimbabwe’s public hospitals are in a dire state, lacking essential equipment like cancer treatment machines, ambulances, functional surgical theatres, and even basic medications,
Schools, particularly in rural areas, are crumbling, with children forced to learn without electricity, books, chairs and desks, let alone internet connectivity and modern technologies?
Moreover, Zimbabwean children—23.5 percent or over half a millio —are stunted (chronically malnourished) and do not grow and develop to their full potential.
Last year alone, 4,300 children were admitted in hospital for wasting, which the WHO describes as acute malnutrition and a sign that a child has experienced short periods of undernutrition.
These are direct results of the systemic looting of public resources largely by individuals linked to power.
Yet, instead of condemning this plunder, some Zimbabweans are content to reap its ill-gotten fruits.
The situation is particularly troubling when religious leaders and gospel singers—figures who should be moral beacons—join the fray.
By accepting these gifts, they send a message that principles and values are secondary to material gain.
They may even portray these as “blessings from God”!
What God “blesses” His people with possible proceeds of crime?
This raises uncomfortable questions about the moral compass of our society.
Is it simply poverty that drives people to compromise their values, or is there a deeper issue of moral decay?
In Shona, there is a saying: kudziya moto wembavha, which means that associating with a thief risks implicating oneself in their crimes.
Accepting gifts from Chivayo, given his track record, is akin to endorsing the corruption that has brought Zimbabwe to its knees.
These actions are not only a betrayal of societal values but also a slap in the face to the millions of Zimbabweans struggling to make ends meet.
If poverty is the driving force behind this behavior, then these individuals should be channeling their energy into holding the government accountable.
Surely, renowned personalities as these should have, by now, been able to afford their own GD6s had it not been for an economy brought to its knees by a self-centered corrupt few.
Instead of joining the band wagon and even endorsing the plunder of our resources, they need to be standing firm on strong principles and values.
They should demand answers about why the economy is in shambles and why corruption goes unpunished.
Instead, their actions suggest an unsettling level of moral complacency.
Take, for instance, the recent arrest of Chivayo’s brother in South Africa for the illegal possession of gold worth R15 million.
The ease with which such vast quantities of gold were smuggled out of Zimbabwe points to a larger network of corruption that involves high-ranking officials.
Yet, despite these glaring issues, there has been no significant action from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) or other authorities.
This lack of accountability perpetuates a culture where crime pays, and principles are easily discarded.
Chivayo’s impunity is further cemented by his visible proximity to power.
He has been seen at high-profile events alongside President Mnangagwa, including a photo session with Kenyan President William Ruto.
He even welcomed Mnangagwa at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport when he arrived for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fare (ZITF) in Bulawayo—a role usually preserved for the two vice presidents, cabinet ministers, and other high-profile ranking officials.
In what capacity was a mere businessman allowed to do all these things?
These appearances raise serious questions about the extent of his influence and the reasons behind the government’s reluctance to hold him accountable.
The individuals accepting gifts from Chivayo cannot claim ignorance.
They are fully aware of his controversial reputation and the allegations against him.
Their actions, therefore, cannot be excused as mere survival tactics in a difficult economy.
Instead, they reflect a troubling willingness to prioritize personal gain over ethical considerations.
As Zimbabweans, we must confront the uncomfortable truth that our society is at a crossroads.
The line between poverty-induced desperation and outright immorality is becoming increasingly blurred.
While poverty may explain some of these behaviors, it cannot justify them.
Accepting possible proceeds of corruption, especially from individuals accused of looting public funds, only perpetuates the cycle of impoverishment and moral decay.
The solution lies in reclaiming our values and principles.
We cannot afford to normalize corruption or excuse unethical behavior under the guise of survival.
Instead, we must hold ourselves and our leaders accountable.
Renowned personalities, in particular, have a responsibility to set an example and use their platforms to advocate for transparency and justice.
By accepting gifts from Chivayo, these individuals are not only tarnishing their own reputations but also contributing to the broader erosion of societal values.
It is time for Zimbabweans to take a stand against corruption in all its forms.
Poverty is not an excuse for immorality, and as a nation, we must work together to restore integrity and accountability in our society.
Our future depends on it
