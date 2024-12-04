GoGo Olive supports around 40 woman prisoners in the city of Mutare, offering them employment.

Source: The Orkney charity helping women prisoners in Zimbabwe

GoGo Olive The knitted toys range from small puppet fingers to bigger animals

An Orkney charity is supporting 40 female prisoners in Zimbabwe by giving them work knitting toy animals. GoGo Olive teaches inmates at Mutare Remand Prison how to knit and offers them the opportunity to make an income during their sentence. It was set up by Julie Hagan, from Westray, who sells their products online and in local shops near her home. The 41-year-old said the charity offers stability and that just one of their workers has re-offended during the 16 years GoGo Olive has been running.

GoGo Olive The charity works out of a prison in the city of Mutare

“We’re about empowering the women, it’s not about how much money we make at the end of the year,” Julie said. Julie set up GoGo Olive in 2008 after working in Zimbabwe for another charity. She kept being approached by women with items they had made, asking if she could sell their items back home in Orkney. Julie wanted to help but wasn’t sure how, until she was advised to visit a women’s prison where inmates were using wire as knitting needles.

The charity has built a friendly relationship with the women and they often do team building activities

By November 2008, she had recruited six prisoners to knit toy animals, which were sent to gift shop in Westray. “I didn’t imagine it would grow to the size it is or that it would still be going,” Julie said. “Sixteen years later, we’re in our own premises with new things happening all the time, so it’s very encouraging.” Once the women are released from prison, they have the opportunity to continue working with Gogo Olive at their workshop, located outside the prison. Almost all the women choose to continue as unemployment is very high in Zimbabwe, and, as an ex-offender, it can be hard to find work.

More news from NE, Orkney and Shetland Listen to the latest BBC news from Orkney

Julie said: “It’s working with the women after they have been released that we see such encouraging changes in their lives. “It’s such a privilege to see them turn their lives around and become role models in their families and communities.” The charity has recently built a house of refuge, designed to help women in difficult circumstances. The women can live there for up to two months until alternative housing is found. Julie’s sister, Ruth Green, 45, works for the charity as well. The charity’s name is a tribute to their grandmother who was called Olive. GoGo means granny in Shona, one of the languages spoken in Zimbabwe. Ruth said: “They’re not criminals. The most common crime is stealing. Julie and I deliberately said let’s not find out what they’re in for because then you do judge.”

GoGo Olive The GoGo Olive workshop was built in 2019 from fundraising efforts by the Orkney community

GoGo Olive The inmates are paid for each animal they knit