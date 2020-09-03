Is this the freedom?: ZPP 

0

For Zimbabwe, August 2020, has been the most complicated month. During this month, the ruling Zanu PF started off by celebrating two years after its contested electoral victory in August 2018. Amid these celebrations, victims and families of those killed and injured when soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesting civilians on August 1, 2018, were still to get any recourse in the form of compensation, prosecution of perpetrators, or at the very least, an apology.

Source: Is this the freedom?: ZPP – The Zimbabwean

Read full report: ZIMBABWE IS THIS FREEDOM ZPP MONTHLY MONITORING REPORT

Related posts:

  1. ‘US dollar allowance to stimulate economic activity’
  2. Zimbabwe Central Bank Plans to Scrap Motor Fuel Subsidy
  3. Forex auction system to affect tobacco sales
  4. Relief fund benefits 1 159 youths
  5. Worry as child detentions continue
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *