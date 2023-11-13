Source: It Will Be Hell
The scenes unfolding before my eyes are a painful reminder of the harsh realities experienced by Zimbabweans and many others across the globe. Families residing in Chimanimani, Eastern and Western Mozambique are confronted with the devastating power of cyclones once in a while, their homes reduced to rubble and their lives shattered in an instant. Similarly, in the desolate town of Mhangura, wives are left to face a haunting uncertainty as their husbands remain trapped within the depths of a treacherous mine more often than one can keep track.
In times of crisis, these individuals turn to prayers and pleas, desperately hoping for a miracle that would whisk them away from the clutches of death and destruction. They cling to their faith, believing that a higher power may come to their rescue. But when the winds abruptly shift or news of their loved ones’ demise reaches their ears, a guttural cry of anguish escapes their lips, blending with curses hurled towards the heavens. Yet, beneath the cries and the curses, lies a silent lamentation that reverberates throughout their souls.
A glimmer of acceptance begins to emerge amidst the tears, as they whisper to themselves, “It must be God’s Will.” It is as if they are resigned to the notion that these tragic events were designed by a higher power for reasons they struggle to comprehend. In relinquishing their own reasoning and embracing the mystifying intentions of a personal God, they become mere vessels of sorrow.
But I find myself questioning the nature of this personal God of theirs. What kind of deity would orchestrate such immense suffering? How can a compassionate creator stand idly by as miners are engulfed by the darkness of their subterranean prisons? Why does this God summon tropical-marine cyclones, bringing devastation and despair upon innocent households? Is there some divine purpose behind these calamities, hidden within the depths of cosmic mystery? It is a sorrowful and introspective contemplation that haunts my thoughts.
To surrender to the concept of a God with arbitrary reasons is to surrender one’s own autonomy and agency of understanding. It forces us to accept that this higher power rules over us with an iron fist, determining our fates and orchestrating our lives without our consent. We become mere pawns in a celestial game of tragedy and triumph. This surrender is not one borne out of voluntary choice but out of sheer resignation to a reality imposed upon us.
And what about the countless individuals who fall victim to a plethora of seemingly inconsequential actions that the “righteous” denounce as “sins”? These transgressions, condemned and branded as abominations, are believed to be transgressions that will forever bar the “sinners” from the gates of heaven. If this “arbitrary tyrant”, whom so many believe governs not only our world but also the realm beyond, is in control of heaven itself, then what awaits us there? It becomes impossible to fathom a heavenly abode ruled by such an arbitrary and capricious deity. In that moment, the very concept of paradise becomes hellish.
As I continue to observe the world unfold before me through the confines of a digital screen, I am consumed by a melancholic contemplation. The tears shed, the hardships endured, and the prayers offered up to a seemingly elusive God evoke a profound sense of introspection. We are left grappling with the enigmatic nature of existence, pondering the purpose behind the suffering we witness and experience. It is a solemn journey into the depths of our souls, guided by the somber tones of sadness, contemplation, and introspection.
