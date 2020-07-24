Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail…. lawyer speaks outside court – VIDEO

Opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume has been denied bail at the Harare Magistrates’ Court. His lawyer Moses Nkomo explains what happened and the reasons given by the court.

Source: Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail…. lawyer speaks outside court – VIDEO – Nehanda TV

Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono were arrested this week on spurious allegations of “incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry” via protests planned for 31 July 2020.

