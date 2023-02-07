Jail Is Now For The Poor And Opposition Politicians Only, Says Temba Mliswa After Wadyajena Acquittal

Legislator Temba Mliswa has criticized the country’s judiciary system, saying jail is now a place for the poor and opposition politicians only.

The outspoken Norton Member of Parliament was reacting to the news that his Gokwe-Nembudziya counterpart Justice Mayor Wadyajena has been removed from remand.

Mliswa took to Twitter to express his disappointment on government’s ‘reluctance’ to fight corruption. He said:

Zvimwe zvacho unopera power. How does the state fail to amass evidence where US$5 million has been swindled? It’s now clear jail is for the poor and the opposition!!

How do we even blame @ZACConline here? It’s clear where the failure is coming from. US$5 million swindled from a state enteprise and the state’s case fails for lack of evidence! This is a reflection of the absence of political will to fight corruption.

The freeing of Wadyajena comes at a time when opposition MP Job Sikhala has been denied bail countless times, in the case he is being accused of inciting public violence.