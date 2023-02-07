MASVINGO REPORTER

Joyce Murambi

A dozen or so disgruntled veterans of the Second Chimurenga have requested a one on one with the President ED Mnangagwa who they feel has not followed through on promises made before the presidential elections in 2018.

The disgruntled war veterans have openly condemned the continued collapse of the economy and the currency.

The ruling Zanu PF party in power since 1980 has blamed sanctions placed by Western Powers on the then regime of Robert Mugabe for his land reform programme which destroyed the agriculture sector,as the country gears up for the coming elections many former war veterans have called on the youth to vote for opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa leader of the CCC,while there is disgruntlement amongst war veterans,Mnangagwas popularity has grown amongst the white population who consider him better than Robert Mugabe ousted in 2017.

Since 2018 only a handful of white farmers have returned to the land,the ongoing discussion on payouts by the government for white farmers who were evicted from their farms during the Mugabe era is still ongoing yet some white farmers have returned to farming in the hope of making Zimbabwe a nation for all.