Japan transforms healthcare services in Bikita

Ivan Zhakata in BIKITA

MASHOKO Christian Hospital in Bikita has witnessed a technological revolution following the donation of a state-of-the-art digital X-ray machine by the Embassy of Japan in Zimbabwe.

The advanced equipment is already making an impact on the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities, particularly for chest, spine and skull X-rays, which are essential in the early detection and treatment of conditions such as pneumonia and fractures.

Executive director of Mashoko Christian Hospital Dr Johnson Bungu explained the transformative impact of the new machine.

“When I first came to this area, it was very difficult to determine if there was a fracture or not. At times, if pneumonia is not severe, you might not even diagnose it as pneumonia. But with this machine, the X-rays are so clear that you can easily pinpoint the pathology and immediately start treatment. It has been like a ‘Eureka’ moment for us after over 30 years with the old equipment,” he said.

“When conditions like fractures and pneumonia are detected early and treated promptly, people heal faster and can return home sooner,” he said.

The donation is part of the Grassroot Grant Project, a long-standing initiative by the Embassy of Japan to support Zimbabwe’s health sector.

Counsellor at the Japanese Embassy in Zimbabwe Mr Masataka Nakamura said: “We have been supporting the Zimbabwean health sector and will continue to support the Zimbabwean people and their right to quality health care.”