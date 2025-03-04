Minister vows to weed out corrupt elements

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo (centre) addresses the media, flanked by his Deputy Angeline Gata (right) and Permanent Secretary Moses Mhike (left), in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Nicholas Bakili

Trust Freddy, Herald Correspondent

The Government will not tolerate any form of corruption, chicanery, nepotism, or favouritism that undermines the integrity of the country’s education system, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo has said.

Speaking during a meeting with senior ministry officials in Harare today, Minister Moyo vowed to deal decisively with all unscrupulous officials.

This comes amid revelations that some senior officials, particularly in the Ministry’s Human Resources Department, are reportedly demanding bribes of up to US$300 to facilitate transfers, rebate letters, and other services.

“In our pursuit of excellence, we must adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, particularly in the Human Resources Department, concerning employment, transfers, rebate letters and other related matters,” Minister Moyo said.

“Integrity in these processes is non-negotiable. We must hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards, and we must eradicate any practices that allow corruption to thrive. We must act decisively to uphold our standards and restore trust in the system.”