Source: Japan unveils US$500K for grassroot projects –Newsday Zimbabwe

JAPAN has unveiled US$486 239 to fund four projects meant to improve the element of human security in vulnerable groups in the country through non-governmental organisations (NGOs) through the Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) programme.

The agreements for the projects were signed yesterday between Shinichi Yamanaka, ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe and the representatives of the four implementing NGOs.

The four grassroots projects are in the fields of landmine clearance, education, gender and health and will be carried out in different parts of the country, including Rushinga, Mudzi, Zvishavane and Mbire districts, and Harare province.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Yamanaka expressed the significance of the GGP programme and hoped that the four projects would make a positive impact in the respective communities.

“I would like to note that Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) programme adopts a bottom-up approach, meaning that the projects have a very local focus. We believe in ownership of the programmes by the affected who know their problems and needs in their local communities better than us, define their own goals and how to achieve them,” Yamanaka said.

“I am very proud to highlight that 164 GGP projects have been implemented all over Zimbabwe since 1989, and many are still having a positive impact on the communities.

“In 2024, after careful screening, six projects were selected from over 70 project applications. Your projects were approved because they are focusing on fulfilling the basic needs of vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe and your organisations were deemed able to implement the projects fully and thoroughly, so they will have a maximum beneficial impact.”

Yamanaka emphasised the importance of the commitment of each organisation to fully and thoroughly implement their projects for the benefit of the communities, as this would open up more possibilities and hopes for future generations of Zimbabwe.

HALO Trust was awarded US$252 087 for mine clearance in Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East provinces.

The Project for the Construction of School Buildings and Teachers’ Housing at Sangojena Primary School in Mbire district, Mashonaland Central province, will be carried out by Lower Guruve Development Association, with approximately US$110 193 provided.

At present, Sangojena Primary School does not have an adequate number of classrooms nor teachers’ cottages, and over a hundred students have no choice but to study in makeshift buildings.

The funds will support the construction of two additional blocks (with five classrooms) and a new teacher’s cottage.

A total of US$71 940 is meant for the construction of shelters and a training centre for Survivors of Gender Based-Violence in Zvishavane district, Midlands province, and will be implemented by Local Initiatives and Development Agency.

The project for the provision of second-hand ambulances for the HIV Clinic in Harare will be implemented by Mashambanzou Care Trust, with approximately US$52 019 availed for the project.

The ambulances are reconditioned second-hand vehicles coming from Japan.

Two ambulances will be donated to the organisation, and they are going to be used for regular HIV and Aids outreach visits in various locations in Harare for local people who cannot afford to see a doctor, as well as transporting patients who need to go to the Mashambanzou Care Trust’s HIV and Aids specialised clinic or any other hospitals in case of serious medical conditions observed.

GGP is a scheme which provides support to improve basic human needs, such as education, health, food and nutrition security, water, sanitation and hygiene.

It was launched in Zimbabwe in 1989 and 156 projects have been implemented so far, with funding totalling over US$15,9 million.