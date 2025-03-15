Source: ZMC top official in court for theft –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE Media Commission (ZMC) executive secretary Godwin Phiri was yesterday brought before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa to answer to two charges of stealing ZWL54 836 700 and fraud involving ZWL51 396 253.

Phiri (49), who was being represented by Admire Rubaya, was jointly charged with the organisation’s chief accountant Tafadzwa Chikwiti (47), administration manager Mercy Hondo (47) and administration officer Revail Madire (57).

The suspects were released on US$400 bail each and ordered to report twice every week at ZRP Anti-Corruption Unit .

They will return in court on April 28 for routine remand.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that between May 2023 and February 2024, the accused persons connived to steal from ZMC.

Petros Mudhokwani, who is yet to be arrested, raised requisitions for the purchase of fuel from PetroTrade which Chikwiti would upload the requisition into the system for approval.

The court heard that Phiri, as the executive secretary, approved the release of funds for the purchase of coupons.

Tawanda Homai, who is another suspect, collected 104 976 litres of fuel from PetroTrade using the coupons .

It is alleged that Hondo and Madire issued goods received vouchers purporting that all the fuel had been received by the commission when in actual fact only 45 120 litres of fuel was recorded as received.

Though the misrepresentation by Phiri and his alleged accomplices, the commission lost 59 856 litres of fuel with value of ZWL54 836 704,95 and nothing was recovered.

Meanwhile, on another count, Phiri and Chikwiti were jointly charged with fraud involving ZWL51 396 253.

On this record, the two were released on US$200 bail each with conditions until March 17.

The State alleges that between December 21 and 29, 2023 and on two occasions, the two connived with Petros Mudhokwani to defraud the commission .

According to court documents, Mudhokwani raised requisitions for the purchase of technical aluminium which Chikwiti uploaded the requisition into the SAP system for approval.

The court heard that Phiri approved the release of funds, which were transferred into various accounts .

In turn, the fraud suspects would obtain the proceeds in foreign currency from account holders where the funds had been transferred.

Investigations established that the offence came to light when an audit was carried out and the commission reported the case to the police.

The commission suffered a total prejudice of ZWL51 396 253,72 and nothing was recovered.