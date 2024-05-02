Jilted man stabs lover

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A man from Hopley in Harare, who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend of six years after deciding to end the relationship, has appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Tichafa Mugwagwa (40) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere and was remanded out of custody to June 4 on US$50 bail.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje told the court that Mugwagwa had been the boyfriend of 39-year-old Rosemary Moyo since 2017 and the two were cohabiting.

It is alleged that on April 30 this year at around 7pm, Ms Moyo announced that she was breaking up with Mugwagwa over an undisclosed issue. She then packed all her belongings and she vacated Mugwagwa’s residence.