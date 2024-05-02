Man steals US$72k, loses it at casino

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A CHINESE man who stole US$72 000 from his employer which he later gambled away at a casino in Harare, will learn his fate today when Harare magistrate Mrs Appolonia Marutya, hands down sentence after convicting him of fraud earlier this week.

Yu Tue (33) pleaded guilty to stealing the money which he later lost at the casino.

In mitigation, Yu pleaded with the court to give him a lenient sentence, saying he was a family man, taking care of his elderly parents.

Yu also requested the court to give him time to restitute the money to his employer.

Prosecutor Mrs Kudzai Mudzamiri, however said a custodial sentence would serve justice in this case as Yu had stolen the money for selfish needs.

The complainant in the matter is Osaka (Private) Limited.

It is the State’s case that between June 2023 and April 2024, Yu was acting as a salesperson at the company where he was entrusted to sell tyres.

The court heard that Yu did not hand over the cash to the company and an audit conducted in April 2024 indicated that there was a shortfall of US$72 000.

The court heard that Yu was asked to account for the money, but did not do so. It later emerged that he had lost the entire amount at a casino in the capital.