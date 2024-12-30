Source: Jimmy Carter

The 39th President of the United States died yesterday in Georgia, where he had lived most of his life. I thought he deserved a short biography based on his legacy in southern Africa in addition to all he did in the rest of the world. But before we do that lets just recognise him for the Camp David Accords between Israel and the State of Egypt, we must also give him credit for the opening up of relations with China under Deng Xiaoping. This opened the way into the global economy of the “Hidden Kingdom” and laid the foundation for the greatest economic and political changes in the past 50 years.