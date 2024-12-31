Source: Mnangagwa Takes Annual Leave, Stays In Zimbabwe
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to commence his month-long annual leave on December 31, 2024, but will remain in the country.
In a statement issued this Monday, Acting Chief Secretary George Charamba said that during his leave, Mnangagwa will be available for commitments requiring his personal attention, both as State President and as Chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).
Charamba also said Vice Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga will take turns acting until Mnangagwa resumes duty in early February. The statement reads:
His Excellency the President, Dr E.D Mnangagwa, starts his month-long annual vacation tomorrow, 31st December, 2024.
He plans to spend his vacation in the country, and will be available for commitments requiring his personal attention, both as State President and as Chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).
While he is on leave, the two Vice Presidents, Hon K.C.D Mohadi, and Hon. Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga, will stand in for him in that order. Vice President Mohadi will act from 31st December, 2024 to 19th January, 2025.
Thereafter, Vice President Chiwenga will act until His Excellency the President resumes duty in early February.
Mnangagwa Takes Annual Leave, Stays In Zimbabwe
Older PostJimmy Carter
COMMENTS