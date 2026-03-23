Source: Job evaluation paves way for health sector salary review – herald

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Senior Health Reporter

The Health Service Commission has completed a comprehensive job evaluation exercise for health workers and is now moving to the implementation stage, a key milestone expected to guide the review of salaries and conditions of service across the sector.

The exercise, which began last year, is a critical step towards establishing a fair, transparent and equitable remuneration framework, in line with broader Government efforts to improve the welfare of public sector employees.

Acting HSC secretary Ms Nornah Zhou said the completion of the exercise marked a significant breakthrough in efforts to address long-standing concerns over grading disparities and remuneration in the health sector.

“This process will establish a fair, transparent and equitable grading structure across the health sector, while aligning with the broader civil service salary review,” she said.

The job evaluation exercise is a scientific process used to assess the relative worth of different jobs within an organisation.

It focuses on building a structured grading system that aligns roles with their duties and responsibilities, rather than serving as a salary increase, promotion or cost-of-living adjustment.

Using this approach, the commission seeks to establish a clear job hierarchy, determine pay relationships and develop policies that accurately reflect the scope and demands of various roles in the health sector. The exercise is fundamental in building a fair and equitable compensation system.

In Zimbabwe’s public health sector, the evaluation was conducted using the Patterson grading system, which categorises jobs based on the complexity of decision-making.

Beyond remuneration, the outcomes of the exercise were expected to inform broader human resources policies, which increased global demand for healthcare professionals.

Against this background, the job evaluation exercise was expected to have a profound impact on the morale and motivation of healthcare workers by ensuring that their efforts are recognised and appropriately rewarded.

It is also seen as a key step towards building a competent and motivated workforce capable of delivering quality healthcare.

The completion of the exercise comes as the Government is finalising salary reviews for civil servants, amid growing calls for improved wages and better working conditions from workers facing rising cost-of-living pressures.

Government has acknowledged the economic challenges affecting civil servants and indicated that measures were being put in place to cushion workers, including those in the health sector. The review of salaries and improvement of conditions of service is expected to be finalised by April.

Ms Zhou reiterated that the commission was fully seized with the concerns raised by health workers and was working to ensure lasting solutions.

“The Health Service Commission notes with concern the issues raised by health workers regarding salaries and working conditions,” she said..

“The Commission wishes to assure health workers and the public that the Government is addressing these matters with urgency and commitment.”

She said the new grading structure would not only promote fairness and transparency, but also ensure sustainability by aligning with the broader civil service framework.

Ms Zhou added that the Commission remained committed to facilitating an inclusive health delivery system through a competent and motivated workforce, in line with national priorities outlined in the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

She said continued engagement with health workers and their representatives would be key to ensuring that concerns are addressed through structured dialogue while strengthening confidence in the reform process.