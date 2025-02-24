Source: Journalist Blessed Mhlanga arrested over alleged incitement of violence – #Asakhe – CITE

Police have arrested journalist Blessed Mhlanga, charging him with two counts of contravening Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly transmitting data messages inciting violence.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), the charges stem from statements allegedly made by ZANU PF central committee member and liberation war veteran Blessed Geza during press conferences on 27 January and 11 February 2025.

Mhlanga, a journalist with HStv, was interrogated by police on Monday about the broadcaster’s operations and its coverage of Geza’s statements.

He is being represented by lawyer Chris Mhike from ZLHR and is set to spend the night in custody at Harare Central Police Station. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Reacting to the arrest, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman Trevor Ncube strongly condemned the detention of Mhlanga, whom he described as a principled journalist.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the arrest and detention of Blessed Mhlanga today. Dhara is spending the night in police custody accused of ‘transmission of data message inciting violence or damage to property.’ This follows Heart and Soul Television’s broadcast of an interview with Blessed Geza. This is punishing Dhara for doing his work as a journalist. He is a principled and courageous journalist who will not be broken by this brazen harassment and intimidation,” Ncube said.

Geza has emerged as a vocal critic within ZANU-PF, openly challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership. He has called for Mnangagwa’s resignation, alleging constitutional violations and corruption within the administration.