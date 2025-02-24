Source: Blessed Mhlanga Arrested For Interviewing Blessed Geza
Alpha Media Holdings’ senior reporter, Blessed Mhlanga, handed himself over to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Law and Order division at Harare Central Police Station on Monday morning. He was promptly arrested and charged.
Last week, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed to the public for help in locating Mhlanga, who was wanted for violating a section of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
Mhlanga said on Friday he could not report to the police due to illness.
On Monday, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed that Mhlanga had been arrested and charged with two counts of violating Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly transmitting data messages that incite violence. Said ZLHR:
The charge emanates from some statements, which were allegedly uttered by Blessing Geza, a liberation war veteran and a ZANU PF political party central committee member on 27 January 2025 and on 11 February 2025.
Mhlanga, who works for HStv, was interrogated by ZRP officers on Monday 24 February 2025 about the broadcaster’s operations and press conferences allegedly addressed by Geza.
Mhlanga, who is represented by Chris Mhike of [the ZLHR], is set to be detained overnight at Harare Central Police Station and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
COMMENTS