Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been granted bail on charges of publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the State after alleging that a policeman had killed a baby strapped on its mother’s back.

Source: Journalist Chin’ono Freed On Z$20 000 Bail – The Zimbabwean

High Court judge David Foroma granted him Z$20 000 bail while conditions set in his previous bail remain unchanged.

The ruling was read on his behalf by Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

During the bail hearing Chin’ono maintained he was being accused of a non-existent charge which was struck off the Statutes by a Constitutional Court ruling.

He also stated that he was being persecuted for speaking out against the corrupt tendencies of President Mnangagwa’s Government, which are depriving the country of basic medical accessories to combat Covid-19.